Portland swears in 15 new police officers, with 108 more in training.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is celebrating the swearing-in of 15 new police officers. The new officers will be joining 108 officers currently in training.

With the new hires, the PPB now has 810 sworn members. 510 of those are patrol officers.

PPB has been working to build back from the lowest number of sworn members, capping out at 773 in September. The lowest number of sworn officers was in May when only 509 officers were able to patrol the streets.

PPB says hiring efforts have been turning out positive results with 96 officers being sworn in since January. An additional 31 Public Safety Support Specialists have also joined during that time.

Despite being sworn in, it will be 18 months before the 15 new officers complete their training. During that time, officers will go through Basic Police Academy at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training in Salem and field training, according to PPB.

