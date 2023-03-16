‘Saved their lives’: Ranger rescues guinea pig family found abandoned in park

A Hamilton County park ranger rescued eight guinea pigs in a forest on Wednesday.
A Hamilton County park ranger rescued eight guinea pigs in a forest on Wednesday.(Cincinnati Animal CARE)
By Mary LeBus and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a park ranger found a family of guinea pigs which were left in a park area on Wednesday.

Ray Anderson, with the Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter, said a Hamilton County Great Parks ranger corralled the family of eight within the Miami Whitewater Forest.

“It’s hard to say exactly why someone would abandon guinea pigs in the woods,” Anderson said. “Most likely, it was someone who had a male and female housed together that had a litter and they got too big. Guinea pigs can have more than a dozen babies per litter.”

Since the animals are domesticated, officials said they would likely have frozen to death outside or been snatched by a bird or cat.

“The ranger definitely saved their lives,” Anderson said.

The guinea pig family was checked into the care center where rescuers said they are available to adopt and appear to be similar in age.

More information regarding available animals at the shelter is available online.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a shooting at an Embassy Suites hotel near the Portland International...
2 dead after shooting at hotel near Portland International Airport
Chinook Salmon
Recreational, commercial salmon fishing canceled for spring season along part of Oregon coast
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Vancouver Safeway; victim name released
Vancouver Safeway shooting likely gang related, police claim in court documents
The Portland Trail Blazers introduced their new big foot mascot 'Douglas Fur' ahead of the 2023...
Portland Trail Blazers introduce new mascot: ‘Douglas Fur’
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days

Latest News

Mississippi authorities are continuing their search for a missing woman, Ebony Owens, while her...
Sheriff: Husband charged with murder of missing wife; search for body continues
Sidney Holmes was freed from prison Monday after he was wrongfully convicted in 1989.
Man serving 400 years after wrongful conviction released from prison
BRING BACK PPS SROS PETITION
Portland mom starts petition to bring back school resource officers
Vancouver Safeway shooting likely gang related, police claim in court documents
Vancouver Safeway shooting likely gang related, police claim in court documents
Police searching for suspect after armed carjacking in Sandy