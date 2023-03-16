Stolen helicopter crashes at Sacramento Executive Airport

Police in Sacramento, California, are searching for a thief who broke into several helicopters...
Police in Sacramento, California, are searching for a thief who broke into several helicopters early Wednesday morning and left one in a crashed heap.(Source: KCRA via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:06 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The attempted theft of a helicopter ended in wreckage on Wednesday when it crashed at Sacramento Executive Airport, authorities said.

Between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., someone tried to start four helicopters that were sitting at the airport and managed to operate one, Sacramento police said.

The Bell 429 helicopter wound up on its side with its rotors sheared off and its tail boom cracked.

No injuries were reported. The thief took off and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

It’s a federal crime to destroy an aircraft. The FBI, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a shooting at an Embassy Suites hotel near the Portland International...
2 dead after shooting at hotel near Portland International Airport
Chinook Salmon
Recreational, commercial salmon fishing canceled for spring season along part of Oregon coast
The Portland Trail Blazers introduced their new big foot mascot 'Douglas Fur' ahead of the 2023...
Portland Trail Blazers introduce new mascot: ‘Douglas Fur’
Surveillance images of the robbery suspect
$50K reward offered after mail carrier robbed in NE Portland
NW Portland home invasion ends with 2 in custody following standoff.
NW Portland home invasion ends with 2 in custody following standoff

Latest News

Mohammad Alkurdi, 38, has been arrested in Arizona for the killing of his wife.
‘I shot her’: Husband kills wife in front of kids days after buying gun
Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday,...
‘What You Won’t Do for Love’ singer Bobby Caldwell dies
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a ballistic missile...
Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea