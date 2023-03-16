Tea and fashion come together at Barnes and Morgan Tea and Threads

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The newest storefront in Old Town Portland puts a new spin on sip and shop. Barnes and Morgan Tea and Threads is serving your favorite cup of tea to help you feel welcome to find your personal style. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to learn more about what inspired the unique combination.

Barnes and Morgan Tea and Threads is located at 131 NW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR. You can also find them on Instagram.

