Two more warm days ahead, then chilly showers return next week

It’s a fantastic early spring day out there! Bright sunshine, warm temperatures, and just a breezy east wind in spots. Today is our first 60 degree day of the season too! We are ending up in the lower 60s late this afternoon.

After a clear and milder night, expect similar temperatures tomorrow. One change will be more afternoon thin high cloud cover as a batch of clouds moves through the Pacific Northwest. But temperatures once again reach 60 degrees with less easterly wind too.

Full sunshine returns Saturday. That, plus a slightly warmer atmosphere, should push us into the mid-60s for the first time this season. It’s going to be a spectacular Saturday! Enjoy it, because all our models are forecasting at least a week of cooler/showery weather beginning Sunday. It’s possible we start dry Sunday, but at some point midday or afternoon showers return.

We don’t see any stormy weather, lowland snow, or flooding in the next week or beyond.

