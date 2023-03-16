Washington County deputies seize more than 150,000 fentanyl pills

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – More than 150,000 fentanyl pills and three kilograms of powder fentanyl have been seized by deputies in Washington County.

Authorities say the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received word from California’s Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday of a car heading to Portland likely trafficking large amounts of fentanyl.

The WCSO Westside Interagency Narcotics found the car at a home and after securing a search warrant, recovered 150,000 fentanyl pills and three kilograms of powder fentanyl with assistance from K9 patrol.

Deputies say if sold at street value, the total cost of the drugs would be $575,000.

