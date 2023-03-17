Another warm and sunny day

Today will be much like yesterday, only better. We hit 61 yesterday but it was a bit breezy. Today we are looking at high thin clouds, a high of 62 and light winds. We go even warmer tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and a high of 65. Clouds return Sunday and rain returns by Sunday afternoon, with a high of 58 degrees. Monday through Wednesday brings partly to mostly cloudy skies and occasional showers, highs in the low to mid 50s. Thursday will be rainy with a high of 50.

