Another warm and sunny day

FOX 12 7-Day Forecast
FOX 12 7-Day Forecast(KPTV)
By Andy Carson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:16 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Today will be much like yesterday, only better. We hit 61 yesterday but it was a bit breezy. Today we are looking at high thin clouds, a high of 62 and light winds. We go even warmer tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and a high of 65. Clouds return Sunday and rain returns by Sunday afternoon, with a high of 58 degrees. Monday through Wednesday brings partly to mostly cloudy skies and occasional showers, highs in the low to mid 50s. Thursday will be rainy with a high of 50.

