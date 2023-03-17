Clackamas man arrested for child porn, 3 months after release from prison

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – A Clackamas man is back in custody on child pornography charges, less than three months after his release from federal custody.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon, Nicholas James Stacy, 29, was released from federal prison in December after serving a 60-month sentence on a previous child pornography conviction.

As part of his release, Stacy was prohibited from accessing the internet without permission from his probation officer, according to officials.

On March 16, investigators executed a search warrant at Stacy’s possessions and his mother’s residence, discovering multiple electronic devices.

The search follows a March complaint from Homeland Security Investigations regarding Stacy’s alleged use of Facebook, Dropbox and other websites to possess and distribute child pornography.

Stacy made his first appearance in federal court Friday. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings, according to the D.A.’s Office.

