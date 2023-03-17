Dog rescued after falling 23 feet down manhole in SE Portland

Tess relaxing after being rescued by firefighters
Tess relaxing after being rescued by firefighters(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:48 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters rescued a dog after it fell into a manhole in the Sellwood neighborhood Friday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted just after 10:30 a.m. that crews were on scene of a confined space rescue at Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Lambert Street. PF&R said a Labrador Retriever named Tess had fell into a manhole.

FOX 12 spoke with Tess’ owner Larry Beutler who said they were on their normal walk when Tess spotted city workers standing over an open manhole. Beutler said Tess walked right over to them and stepped straight into the manhole.

Beutler said she fell 23 feet to the bottom.

“Fortunately, there was leaves and mud at the bottom so she had a very soft landing,” Beutler said. “So we looked down, we had a light, and there’s no ladder down there, no way to go down there, but we saw that she was doing okay.”

City workers called 911 to get help. Firefighters arrived to the scene and put a harness around Tess, then brought her up.

Tess being lifted from manhole
Tess being lifted from manhole(Portland Fire & Rescue)

“She is absolutely unscathed. I mean, it’s amazing,” said Beutler. “It’s like nothing happened. She’s ready to continue with her walk.”

Beutler said Tess will be 14 next month.

