On the Go with Ayo at Dullahan’s Pub St. Patrick’s Day Festival
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:18 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - St. Patrick’s Day is officially here, and there are celebrations all over the metro area including at Dullahan’s Pub in Lake Oswego.
Dullahan’s Pub St. Patrick’s Day Festival starts Friday, March 17, and goes until Sunday, March 19.
There will be several bands and musicians performing during the festival including Chasing Ebenezer, The Stomptowners, Rain Ezra, and many more. Festival goers will also be able to see traditional Irish dances.
