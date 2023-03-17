Man arrested for attempted murder after firing shots into Milwaukie home

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man is accused of firing several shots into a home in Milwaukie Thursday evening.

At about 10:20 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Southeast Harrison Street on reports of gunshots. Officers arrived and found man, identified as Simon Brassard, of Portland, in a vehicle trying to leave the scene.

SEE ALSO: Victims identified in hotel shooting near Portland International Airport

Brassard reportedly refused to exit his vehicle after being contacted by officers. Due to the fact Brassard may have been armed with a gun, police said additional resources were brought in including a crisis negotiator.

After negotiations, Brassard surrendered and was taken into custody.

An investigation showed shots were fired into a home at the location and also fired from inside the home into the neighborhood where several bullets hit a nearby home, shattering a window. Police said the shooting occurred between acquaintances.

No one was injured in the exchange of gunfire. Police said officers recovered two handguns.

Brassard was booked into the Clackamas County Jail for attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

SEE ALSO: Vancouver Safeway shooting likely gang related, police claim in court documents

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Simac at 503-786-7471 or email simack@milwaukieoregon.gov. Please reference case number 23-1835.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.