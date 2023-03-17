Multnomah County man found guilty in sex abuse of minor, grooming multiple victims

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old man has been found guilty after an extensive investigation into child sex abuse.

The investigation started March 21, 2022, when deputies responded to a Fairview business to check on the well-being of a child under 10. Through the child’s parents, deputies learned the minor had been talking to a man on social media, later identified as Brendan Tyler Johnson. According to the MCSO, Johnson had been requesting sexually explicit images of the child.

Johnson was subsequently arrested and over eight months, investigators searched Johnson’s home and electronic devices finding a history of communicating with and grooming minors.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian dead, driver taken to hospital after crash; TV Hwy closed

Investigators also discovered child pornography in Johnson’s possession.

“The months-long investigation highlights MCSO’s commitment to creating safer communities and protecting our youth,” MCSO Law Enforcement Chief Deputy James Eriksen said. “Our team worked together to bring justice to the family and prevent Johnson from victimizing anyone else.”

In March, a jury found Johnson guilty on two counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, one count of encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree, and three counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree.

Johnson’s sentencing is scheduled for April 14, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.