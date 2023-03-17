Multnomah County man found guilty in sex abuse of minor, grooming multiple victims

Courtroom file
Courtroom file(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:55 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old man has been found guilty after an extensive investigation into child sex abuse.

The investigation started March 21, 2022, when deputies responded to a Fairview business to check on the well-being of a child under 10. Through the child’s parents, deputies learned the minor had been talking to a man on social media, later identified as Brendan Tyler Johnson. According to the MCSO, Johnson had been requesting sexually explicit images of the child.

Johnson was subsequently arrested and over eight months, investigators searched Johnson’s home and electronic devices finding a history of communicating with and grooming minors.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian dead, driver taken to hospital after crash; TV Hwy closed

Investigators also discovered child pornography in Johnson’s possession.

“The months-long investigation highlights MCSO’s commitment to creating safer communities and protecting our youth,” MCSO Law Enforcement Chief Deputy James Eriksen said. “Our team worked together to bring justice to the family and prevent Johnson from victimizing anyone else.”

In March, a jury found Johnson guilty on two counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, one count of encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree, and three counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree.

Johnson’s sentencing is scheduled for April 14, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Granville (left) Howard (right).
Victims identified in hotel shooting near Portland International Airport
Chinook Salmon
Recreational, commercial salmon fishing canceled for spring season along part of Oregon coast
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Vancouver Safeway; victim name released
Vancouver Safeway shooting likely gang related, police claim in court documents
Fire damages Si Señor restaurant in Portland
Fire damages Si Señor restaurant in Portland
Brooks family
Portland family brings magical creatures to life in Oregon forests

Latest News

Suspect in armed Sandy carjacking identified; still on the run.
Suspect in armed Sandy carjacking identified; still on the run
38-year-old Brian Vinge
Police identify victim in Portland homicide
OHSU medical students learn residency assignments
Pedestrian dead, driver taken to hospital after crash; TV Hwy closed