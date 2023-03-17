Pedestrian dead, driver taken to hospital after crash; TV Hwy closed

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died and another has been taken to a hospital after a crash early Friday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:48 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at Southwest 178th Avenue and Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway. The sheriff’s office said the pedestrian died at the scene. They have not been identified.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Tualatin Valley Highway will be closed in both directions between SW 174th Avenue and SW 182nd Avenue during the crash investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the road will likely be closed for several hours. Drivers should find alternate routes for their morning commute.

