Police identify victim in Portland homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified a victim of a homicide that took place in East Portland early Monday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check for a person lying in the street near the intersection of Southeast 141st Avenue and Southeast Harrison Street. They arrived to find a man, later identified as 38-year-old Brian Vinge, dead.

A medical examiner confirmed the cause of death to be homicide by a gunshot wound. Vinge’s family has been notified of his death.

