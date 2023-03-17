Police identify victim in Portland homicide

38-year-old Brian Vinge
38-year-old Brian Vinge(Family)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:56 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified a victim of a homicide that took place in East Portland early Monday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check for a person lying in the street near the intersection of Southeast 141st Avenue and Southeast Harrison Street. They arrived to find a man, later identified as 38-year-old Brian Vinge, dead.

A medical examiner confirmed the cause of death to be homicide by a gunshot wound. Vinge’s family has been notified of his death.

