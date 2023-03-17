SANDY Ore. (KPTV) – The Sandy Police Department says a suspect in a Wednesday armed carjacking has been identified by investigators.

Officers say 23-year-old Carlos Sanchez is suspected after a car was taken at gunpoint around 4:20 p.m. at Sandy’s Meinig Park.

Officers found the car near the intersection of Van Fleet Avenue and Wolf Drive and tried to stop it near Highway 211 and 362nd Drive, but the driver fled. Police said officers stopped their pursuit due to the suspect driving recklessly and a lot of traffic on the roadway. The stolen car was last seen near the intersection of Highway 211 and Judd Road.

Suspect in armed Sandy carjacking identified; still on the run. (Sandy Police Department)

SEE ALSO: Victims identified in hotel shooting near Portland International Airport

Officers later learned Sanchez was known to the victim.

Sanchez is known to have ties to Sandy and Lebanon but is believed to be around the Portland metro area.

Police say Sanchez may still be in possession of the stolen Gray 2004 Toyota Camry with Oregon plate 381NBX.

If seen, police ask you to not approach and call Clackamas County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (503) 655-8211

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.