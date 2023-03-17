Victims identified in hotel shooting near Portland International Airport

Granville (left) Howard (right).
Granville (left) Howard (right).(Port of Portland Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two people killed in a hotel shooting near the Portland International Airport early Wednesday have been identified.

The Port of Portland Police say the victims are 24-year-old Teonjenique Elizabeth Lashay Hudson Howard, who also went by TiTi, and 19-year-old Adrian Daeshawn Granville.

Multiple police units responded to a shooting at the Embassy Suites Hotel off Northeast 82nd Way and Airport Way at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

No information about a suspect has been released at this time.

SEE ALSO: Washington County deputies seize more than 150,000 fentanyl pills

A guest at the hotel Wednesday told FOX 12 she heard a lot of gunfire inside the building at about 2:30 a.m. She says police then showed up and began searching every floor of the hotel.

One guest told FOX 12 when he left his room he saw a man dead in the hallway and a gun lying near the body. He says police told him there were multiple casualties.

“I did see the paramedics get inside the elevator with a casualty probably around 3 a.m. and go down the elevator before they secured the elevators,” the guest said.

The East County Major Crimes Team is investigating the shooting. No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact EMCT lead detective Jenn Ritschard through the tip line at 503-926-1506.

