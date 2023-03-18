2 shootings within minutes in Old Town; 1 critically injured

PPB respond to two shootings within minutes in Old Town early Saturday morning.
PPB respond to two shootings within minutes in Old Town early Saturday morning.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:44 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a shooting in Old Town early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, officers were patrolling when they heard a shooting on the south side of West Burnside Street near Northwest Fourth Avenue. When they responded, they found a man injured. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While officers were investigating the shooting, they heard more gunfire near Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Street. When they responded, they found evidence of a shooting but no victims.

No arrests have been made. The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating both shootings. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.

