2 shootings within minutes in Old Town; 1 critically injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a shooting in Old Town early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, officers were patrolling when they heard a shooting on the south side of West Burnside Street near Northwest Fourth Avenue. When they responded, they found a man injured. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While officers were investigating the shooting, they heard more gunfire near Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Street. When they responded, they found evidence of a shooting but no victims.

No arrests have been made. The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating both shootings. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.