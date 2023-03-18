Even warmer Saturday, then turning wet again Sunday

Wx Blog
Wx Blog(kptv)
By Camila Orti
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:55 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was another spectacular day out there with mainly sunny skies and thin high clouds. Portland hit 64 degrees before 2 p.m. It’ll be beautiful, calm and dry tonight for everybody out celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, and tomorrow will be even warmer. High temperatures will top out in the mid 60s under hazy sunshine once again. Winds will be calm, too.

Our taste of warm and dry spring weather will be short-lived as we turn wet Sunday afternoon. Precipitation will be very light- misty or drizzly rain is expected the rest of the afternoon and evening Sunday. It looks like we’ll start dry on Monday, then see a few showers throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s Sunday and then we’ll drop into the low to mid 50s next week. We may stay dry on Tuesday before precipitation picks up through the rest of the week. The showers look fairly light until we get to Thursday and Friday.

Overnight temperatures will be hovering around average, in the upper 30s and low 40s for the next seven days.

