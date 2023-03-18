Man gets life in prison for deadly hotel shooting in Marion Co.

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2021 murder and attempted murder at a Marion County hotel, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office said on Thursday, a judge sentenced 34-year-old Antonio Soto to life in prison. He will serve a minimum of 45 years before he is eligible for parole.

SEE ALSO: Man accused of taking MAX passenger hostage pleads guilty

A jury found Soto guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree attempted murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm after a two-week trial.

The district attorney’s office said on June 8, 2021, Soto murdered 40-year-old Davontae Smith and attempted to murder 22-year-old Adrian Gonzales at the Capital Inn and Suites. Smith and Gonzales attempted to stop Soto from assaulting a woman in the hallway of the hotel. Soto killed Smith, almost shot Gonzales in the head and left the state.

SEE ALSO: Portland police employee arrested in connection to unsolved 2021 murder

The district attorney said Soto had been released from prison for first-degree robbery just more than a year before these crimes.

