Man gets life in prison for deadly hotel shooting in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2021 murder and attempted murder at a Marion County hotel, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office said on Thursday, a judge sentenced 34-year-old Antonio Soto to life in prison. He will serve a minimum of 45 years before he is eligible for parole.

A jury found Soto guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree attempted murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm after a two-week trial.

The district attorney’s office said on June 8, 2021, Soto murdered 40-year-old Davontae Smith and attempted to murder 22-year-old Adrian Gonzales at the Capital Inn and Suites. Smith and Gonzales attempted to stop Soto from assaulting a woman in the hallway of the hotel. Soto killed Smith, almost shot Gonzales in the head and left the state.

The district attorney said Soto had been released from prison for first-degree robbery just more than a year before these crimes.

