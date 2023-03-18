Man walking on I-84 hit by PPB vehicle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man in crisis suffered minor injuries after he was hit by an armored police vehicle on Friday night on I-84 in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The Portland Police Bureau said just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, an officer was driving a Special Emergency Response Team armored vehicle on I-84 westbound near Northeast 82nd Avenue. The officer was not heading to a call and did not have any lights or sirens on. The officer noticed traffic slowing and looked to try to see the hazard.

The officer noticed a man on the highway who walked directly in front of the police vehicle. The officer tried to stop, but the man kept walking into the path of the vehicle. The man was hit but did not suffer serious injuries. Officers placed him on a hold to be taken to a mental health facility.

PPB said officers later learned the man was trying to commit suicide. He was also hit by the side mirror of a car and the driver stayed on scene.

PPB wants to remind people there is help available for those with suicidal thoughts or who are in a mental health crisis. They recommend calling/texting 988 or going online. You can also visit the Cascadia Behavioral Health walk-in clinic at 4212 Southeast Division Street.

