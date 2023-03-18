Multnomah Co. security breach may have exposed details of 2,000 health dept. clients, county says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More than 2,000 people may have had their personal information accessed after a break-in last month at the Multnomah County Health Department headquarters.

The county said the breach happened the weekend of Feb. 17 and 18, but wasn’t discovered until Feb. 21 due to the President’s Day holiday.

A suspect in the break-in was arrested Wednesday, police said.

They say several items were taken, including a county laptop, personal items of employees and a new cell phone for a client. The suspect also entered areas containing paper records that included client information.

Everyone who may have been impacted should be notified by a letter, the county said.

