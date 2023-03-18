Nurses, community members hold protest vigil over Gresham birthing center closure

By Anna Katayama
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A birthing center in Gresham that serves hundreds of patients from East Multnomah and Clackamas counties is closing its doors at midnight Friday.

MHMC’s Family Birthing Center served thousands of people from east metro communities including Boring, Estacada, Gresham, Sandy and Wood Village.

SEE ALSO: Oregon Congresswoman talks mental health crisis

Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center says it will no longer have staff to provide labor and delivery care. Patients are being referred to Portland hospitals.

Nurses and community members gathered outside the hospital for a candlelight vigil Friday night. They are hoping the hospital will reconsider its decision.

Mt. Hood Community Center nurse Christina Weathers says some of their patients already drive 45 minutes to get to Mt. Hood Medical Center.

“Those up on the mountain 45 minutes just to get to Mt. Hood adding another 45 minutes is 90 minutes in the car which is ample time for a loss of life for baby and mom,” Weathers says.

RELATED: Gresham hospital could lose license over impending birth center closure, OHA warns

According to the Oregon Health Authority, state law requires hospitals to get a waiver before they can stop providing labor and delivery care. Mt. Hood Medical Center does not have a waiver, but it’s closing the doors to its birthing center anyway.

The hospital says it’s seeing a decreasing number of annual births. It says that Legacy Mt. Hood has the lowest number of annual births when compared to 10 other birthing centers in the Portland-Vancouver-Salem region. These birth centers are staffed by doctors 24/7 which the hospital says is costly.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Granville (left) Howard (right).
Victims identified in hotel shooting near Portland International Airport
Chinook Salmon
Recreational, commercial salmon fishing canceled for spring season along part of Oregon coast
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Vancouver Safeway; victim name released
Vancouver Safeway shooting likely gang related, police claim in court documents
Pedestrian dead; driver arrested for DUII, manslaughter after TV Hwy crash
Pedestrian dead; driver arrested for DUII, manslaughter after TV Hwy crash
Brooks family
Portland family brings magical creatures to life in Oregon forests

Latest News

Dancing, bagpipes, beer draw crowds to Kell’s for St. Patrick’s Day in Portland
Dancing, bagpipes, beer draw crowds to Kell’s for St. Patrick’s Day in Portland
Dancing, bagpipes, beer draw crowds to Kell’s for St. Patrick’s Day in Portland
Portland police employee arrested in connection to unsolved 2021 murder
Portland police employee arrested in connection to unsolved 2021 murder
Nurses, community members hold protest vigil over Gresham birthing center closure