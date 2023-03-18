Warmest day of the week today!

Happy Saturday everyone!

What a wonderful day we had Friday! We topped out in the mid-60s and stayed near average overnight into Saturday morning.

Today should yield slightly warmer highs but still in the mid-60s. The bigger change will be when the clouds move in later tonight and hold in some of that warmth. This will give us a warmer night across the board leaving most of us well above average in the mid to upper 40s. The next change we’ll see is the return of showers tomorrow. It looks like there will come from the southwest and should start to impact us by noon. These showers will trickle into Monday, but a low pressure center will pass below us Tuesday giving us the opportunity to stay dry that day, but not for long. Showers start to return Wednesday and pick up on Thursday giving us a wet day which continues into Friday.

Temperature wise, we should see our warmest day today then we slowly back off our highs a degree or two all the way down to the low 50s by Thursday. Overnight we stay right at or just below average a couple of degrees all week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.