1 injured in apartment fire in Happy Valley

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:22 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was injured in an apartment fire in Happy Valley early Sunday morning, according to Clackamas Fire.

Clackamas Fire said at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the 12300 block of Southeast 104th Court in Happy Valley. After putting out the fire, they found two apartments with heavy fire damage and four with smoke damage.

One person suffered burn injuries, but an updated condition was not provided.

Four people are displaced from their homes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

