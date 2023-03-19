Second arrest made in SE Portland bar shooting that injured 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Another person has been arrested for a December shooting that seriously injured a man in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On Wednesday, PPB said U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Edward Reyes in the Harmony Point neighborhood in Clackamas County. Enhanced Community Safety Team detectives interviewed him, and he was taken to the Multnomah County jail. He is facing the following charges:

Second-degree attempted murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Unlawful use of a weapon

Felon in possession of a firearm

On Dec. 12, 2022, officers responded to a shooting outside of a bar in the 5000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. They found one man with serious injuries who is expected to survive.

On Jan. 12, officers served a search warrant in the 5200 block of Southeast 68th Avenue. They arrested 32-year-old Cody Ochs in connection to the shooting. He is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

ECST members learned the suspect that shot the man is Reyes. During his arrest, a shotgun was found with him and taken as evidence.

