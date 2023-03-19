Second arrest made in SE Portland bar shooting that injured 1

A suspect arrested for attempted murder had a shotgun with him at the time of his arrest.
A suspect arrested for attempted murder had a shotgun with him at the time of his arrest.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:51 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Another person has been arrested for a December shooting that seriously injured a man in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On Wednesday, PPB said U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Edward Reyes in the Harmony Point neighborhood in Clackamas County. Enhanced Community Safety Team detectives interviewed him, and he was taken to the Multnomah County jail. He is facing the following charges:

  • Second-degree attempted murder
  • First-degree assault
  • Second-degree assault
  • Unlawful use of a weapon
  • Felon in possession of a firearm

On Dec. 12, 2022, officers responded to a shooting outside of a bar in the 5000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. They found one man with serious injuries who is expected to survive.

SEE ALSO: 2 shootings within minutes in Old Town; 1 critically injured

On Jan. 12, officers served a search warrant in the 5200 block of Southeast 68th Avenue. They arrested 32-year-old Cody Ochs in connection to the shooting. He is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

ECST members learned the suspect that shot the man is Reyes. During his arrest, a shotgun was found with him and taken as evidence.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland police employee arrested in connection to unsolved 2021 murder
Portland police employee arrested in connection to unsolved 2021 murder
Woman accused of trying to strangle hosts after dinner invite in NE Portland home
Woman accused of trying to strangle hosts after dinner invite in NE Portland home
PPB respond to two shootings within minutes in Old Town early Saturday morning.
2 shootings within minutes in Old Town; 1 critically injured
KPTV File Image
Man walking on I-84 hit by PPB vehicle
Prison bars
Man gets life in prison for deadly Salem hotel shooting

Latest News

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire that injured one person early Sunday morning.
1 injured in apartment fire in Happy Valley
1 injured in apartment fire in Happy Valley
Man gets life in prison for deadly Salem hotel shooting
Wheeler answers questions on homeless crisis, city plan at NE Portland town hall