Showers return after a three-day dry spell

Good morning and happy Sunday,

I sure how you enjoyed your Saturday because were not going to see weather like that again for a bit! 😉 We topped out at 68 in PDX Saturday and have kept that warmth right through this morning.

For our Sunday we will be dry to start, but most of us will have some showers by noon. These showers will continue right through the night and continue through Monday, with breaks throughout the day. Tuesday and Wednesday look dry with a shower chance returning late Wednesday night and sticking with us through Saturday. At this point they don’t look to heavy going into the weekend.

Our temperatures will be cooler by close to 10 degrees today, which is actually average. This week will see a mix of temperatures from the mid to upper 50s this week and then dropping to the upper 40s to low 50s by the weekend. Our nights will be right on spot with average in the upper 30s to low 40s pretty much all week.

