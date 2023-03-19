Tires of stolen truck spiked, driver arrested in NE Portland

Officers arrested a driver in a stolen truck after spiking its tires on Sunday in northeast...
Officers arrested a driver in a stolen truck after spiking its tires on Sunday in northeast Portland.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Mar. 19, 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police arrested a driver in a stolen truck after he tried to run from officers on Sunday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said east precinct officers tried to make a traffic stop on a stolen truck, but the driver sped away. Officers lost him as he went through Rocky Butte. The officers put down stop sticks in the road and that got the truck to stop on its way back down.

Police said the driver ran from the truck but officers were able to arrest him. Police did not release the man’s name or the charges he’s facing.

