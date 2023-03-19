Turning drizzly Sunday, but not all wet next week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Saturday was a stunner of a day! Portland hit 68 degrees under the hazy sunshine, marking the warmest day we’ve seen since October 20th. Upper 60s is more typical of early May!

Hopefully you got outside for some sunny rays, because we’re back to cloudy and drizzly Sunday. Models are still suggesting we may stay dry until about midday, and the showers should be fairly light tomorrow. We’ll be wet for the rest of the afternoon and evening, and high temperatures are expected to top out in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers are around Monday, but it looks like they’ll taper off in the evening. Then we’ve got a couple of dry and partly sunny days (Tuesday and Wednesday) before another wet system comes through on Thursday. Temperatures will be back down in the low to mid 50s range Monday through Thursday.

We’ll see a few showers lingering Friday and Saturday, and we’ll be watching our morning low temperatures & precipitation closely as it’s trending toward chilly enough to see some mixed showers at higher elevations in the metro area. Models are dropping our snow levels to around 1,000 feet. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer!

