Woman accused of trying to strangle hosts after dinner invite in NE Portland home

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:19 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly tried to strangle two neighbors who’d invited her to dinner in their northeast Portland home.

The family said they invited Byanca Lezama, who lives across the street, over for dinner because it seemed like Lezama needed some financial help.

At about 8 p.m. Friday, Portland police responded to a disturbance report from the family’s home at Northeast 10th Avenue and Emerson Street. The caller was a 10-year-old boy.

Police said he called them while hiding in his room, fearful for the safety of his mother and grandmother after Lezama allegedly tried to strangle the women.

One of the two alleged victims, the mother of the boy, said that soon after she invited Lezama into her home, the woman attacked her. The victim said Lezama pulled her hair and choked her several times while claiming the victim’s house did not belong to them.

The victim said Lezama also assaulted her mother and yelled threats at her son, the boy who called the police.

When the police arrived, they said Lezama was “uncooperative” and attacked the officers as well.

Lezama is facing charges of assault, strangulation and burglary after refusing to leave the victims’ home. According to police, she is being held without bail and will be arraigned Monday.

The victim said she is mostly okay, aside from her neck and scalp being a bit sore. She plans to call the DA’s office and make sure they know she intends to press charges, she said.

Neighbors said it’s obvious she’s shaken up.

