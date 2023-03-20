3 races on Vancouver waterfront make up 9th annual Couve Clover Run

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Athletes from across the metro area hit the streets Sunday in Vancouver for the ninth annual Couve Clover Run.

The run takes place on Waterfront Way, in front of Hotel Indigo. People can run or walk a 3-mile, “lucky seven” mile or 10-mile course along the Columbia River.

“It feels good seeing all ages from the young ones to the elders all participating in the event to have a good time,” runner Chatchai Tongtap said. “Of course, they’ll be supportive of one another. (They) support and give back to the running community.”

Donations and funds raised by the event go to several community causes, including the foundation for Vancouver Public Schools.

