Best weather of the week will be Tuesday; then cool & showery headed into Oregon’s Spring Break

Cool showers continue to roam through the region this afternoon as a weather system lingers overhead. As it moves east tonight, expect showers to end. Skies turn partly cloudy during the night and we might see a few spots of fog develop later.

Tomorrow will feature the best weather of the entire week! Other than a few high clouds, expect sunny skies. Combine that with a warming atmosphere, weak “offshore” or easterly wind, and that’s the perfect setup for a rapid temperature rise into the afternoon. We’ll end up in the lower 60s tomorrow, a bit above normal for late March. Wednesday will start just about as warm, but a few showers may pop up mid-late afternoon. Some models are producing those showers, some are not, but just be aware that dry is not a guarantee Wednesday afternoon.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast (kptv)

Get ready for more cool/showery weather starting Thursday and continuing through the first few days of Oregon’s Spring Break. Snow will stick at least down 1,500′ in the late night and early morning hours, possibly lower at times. Skiing will be great, but it’ll be chilly in the lowlands with highs struggling to hit 50 in the afternoons; like today.

There’s no sign of stormy weather, flooding, or a long dry spell within the next 10 days.

