Clackamas man sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for robbing local pub

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)—A Clackamas man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison Monday for robbing a local pub with a gun.

According to court documents, on November 22, Dustin Lee Henderson, age 42, robbed the Lighthouse Pub on 82nd Avenue in Clackamas. In the surveillance video, Henderson was seen handing the pub clerk a bad and pointing a firearm. He also took five cartons of cigarettes and left.

The owner of the pub was chasing Henderson through the parking lot when Henderson shot at him. Police found a .22 caliber cartridge case near where the shooting happened.

Police later found Henderson near a mobile home lot and arrested him. After enforcing a search warrant, on the mobile home, police found the stolen cigarettes, the clothes Henderson wore during the robbery a .22 caliber pistol. DNA analysis linked the gun to Henderson.

On Mach 17, 2022, Henderson was charged with interfering with commerce with threats or violence, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

On April 27, 2022, after a three-day trial, Henderson was found guilty on all charges. He was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Monday.

