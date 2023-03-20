CUTE: South Carolina zoo welcomes newborn giraffe

The Greenville zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe.
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:46 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby giraffe.

The Greenville Zoo said its 17-year-old Masai giraffe, Autumn, gave birth to the calf Sunday around 1:10 p.m.

The baby and mother are currently bonding in the giraffe barn.

Officials said the calf weighs 135 pounds and is 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

According to WHNS, the new baby is Autumn’s sixth calf.

The Greenville Zoo said Autumn and her partner Miles are part of the Species Survival Program to help ensure the long-term viability of threatened and endangered species.

You can visit the zoo’s website to see Autumn and the calf on a 24 hour live stream video.

