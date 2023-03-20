Oregon considers banning TikTok on government devices

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:22 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon’s House Committee is discussing banning TikTok on government devices. The state would join more than two dozen other states if the ban goes through.

Discussions of banning TikTok on government devices come amid growing concerns that TikTok’s parent company is sharing user information with the Chinese government.

House Bill 3127 was put forward by Democrat State Representative Ben Bowman. Bans of TikTok on government devices are currently seen in most Republican-led states. Five of the bill’s 10 sponsors here in Oregon are Republican.

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and the Department of Justice are also in support of the bill, citing that ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, tracked multiple U.S. journalists covering TikTok by improperly gaining access to their IP addresses and user data.

The DOJ said TikTok also settled a $92 million class action lawsuit law year over allegations that it captured data from its users without consent. Since then, even the White House has gotten behind a ban for its employees, announcing last month that employees would have to delete TikTok from their government devices.

The Oregon House Committee is expected to meet Tuesday to discuss the ban further. If the ban goes into effect it would only ban TikTok on government devices. The app would still be available for download on personal phones.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman accused of trying to strangle hosts after dinner invite in NE Portland home
Woman accused of trying to strangle hosts after dinner invite in NE Portland home
A suspect arrested for attempted murder had a shotgun with him at the time of his arrest.
Second arrest made in SE Portland bar shooting that injured 1
Portland police employee arrested in connection to unsolved 2021 murder
Portland police employee arrested in connection to unsolved 2021 murder
Officers arrested a driver in a stolen truck after spiking its tires on Sunday in northeast...
Tires of stolen truck spiked, driver arrested in NE Portland
27-year-old Meshay Melendez, and her 8-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart
Police search for missing Vancouver mother and daughter

Latest News

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Vancouver Safeway
Police arrest 2nd shooter in Vancouver Safeway shooting
Oregon considers banning TikTok on government devices
Oregon considers banning TikTok on government devices
Speed limit reduced on Hall Boulevard after over 180 crashes in the area
Speed limit reduced on Hall Boulevard after over 180 crashes in the area
Speed limit reduced on Hall Boulevard after over 180 crashes in the area
Speed limit reduced on Hall Boulevard after over 180 crashes in the area