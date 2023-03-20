Police arrest 2nd shooter in Vancouver Safeway shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver Police arrested a second shooter Monday morning in connection with a shooting at a Safeway on March 11 that left one dead and three injured.

On the night of March 11, at about 11:35 p.m. several men were in a confrontation at Safeway at 6701 East Mill Plain Boulevard. As two of them left the store, suspects began firing at them. The victims got in their car and drove away. Police said the suspects followed them and continued shooting as they were close to a hospital.

A 28-year-old man was declared dead at the hospital. Three other people also suffered gunshot wounds: a 42-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Vancouver Safeway parking lot, car chase

On Wednesday, Vancouver police arrested 28-year-old Nicholas Martinell-Sterling on charges of murder, assault and drive-by shooting. At about 5 a.m. on Monday, police arrested a second shooter, 21-year-old Austin Bell. Bell also faces charges of murder, assault and drive-by shooting

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.