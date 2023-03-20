Police search for missing Vancouver mother and daughter

VANCOUVER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother and daughter.

The mother, 27-year-old Meshay Melendez, and her 8-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart were last seen on March 12, early in the morning. Their last known location was in the 7700 block of Vancouver Mall Drive. A car that police believe belonged to Melendez was found a short distance from there on March 19.

Meshay is 5′9″ and 185lb with black hair and brown eyes. Layla is about 4′ and 50 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to please contact Detective Givens robert.givens@cityofvancouver.us, Detective Nolan chadd.nolan@cityofvancouver.us, or call 911.

