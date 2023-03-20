Portland Police: 2 arrested for pointing realistic-looking airsoft rifles near I-5

Two AR-15 style airsoft riles confiscated by Portland police.
Two AR-15 style airsoft riles confiscated by Portland police.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:09 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested on Sunday after pointing realistic-looking airsoft AR-15 rifles under an Interstate 5 onramp, according to Portland Police.

Officers responded to a 911 call about people with AR style rifles at Southwest Sheridan Street and Southwest Water Avenue.

Oregon Health and Science University police were able to see a man and a woman shouldering what looked like rifles and pointing them at an embankment under the on ramp overpass to I-5 south.

Officers came up with a plan and took the pair into custody.

It turned out the rifles were realistic looking AR-15 air soft rifles.

Both suspects were cited for Disorderly Conduct and the rifles were taken as evidence, according to Portland Police Public Information Officer Terri Wallo Strauss.

