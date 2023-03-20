Showery & cooler Monday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Models were pretty much spot on Sunday, giving us cloudy but dry conditions through about lunch time before the light rain arrived. As of 5:00 p.m., widespread showers are showing up on radar but the precipitation has been very light so far. High temperatures still managed to squeak above average today-- PDX hit 60 degrees this afternoon.

We’ll be quite a bit cooler tomorrow, with high temperatures expected in the upper 40s and low 50s for the spring equinox. More spotty light showers are on the way. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking like fantastic days, with mainly sunny skies Tuesday and a few more clouds Wednesday. High temperatures those two days will be in the upper 50s, and we’ll be staying dry.

The next wet system arrives on Thursday, which will be a pretty rainy day. We’re staying cool and showery Friday through next weekend, with high temperatures topping out in the upper 40s to about 50 degrees.

Low temperatures are hovering pretty close to average until the end of the week and next weekend, when we may dip down into the mid 30s. We are continuing to monitor those days closely to see if any morning rain/snow mix is in our future, at least up in the hills.

