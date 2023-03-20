Speed limit reduced on Hall Boulevard after over 180 crashes in the area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation will begin lowing speed limits along Hall Boulevard in Tigard.

The new speed limit will be enforced on a mile-long section of Southeast Hall Blvd between 92nd Avenue and Pfaffle Street, dropping from 40 miles an hour to 30 miles and hour.

The adjusted speed limit comes after 180 crashes in the area between 2016 and 2021. This time last year, an accident on that same stretch of road took the life of 57-year-old Karen Kain who was crossing this street with her mother when a driver hit them and then took off.

After the crash, friends of Kain remembered her as a kind person and an extremely caring daughter.

“She was and you’re going to hear this from everybody I think, the sweetest, kindest most generous person,” said Julie Zamudio. “She was really always thinking about other people and especially her mom, she was really devoted to helping her mom and being with her mom and spending time with her and singing with her.”

An arrest in this case was made three months after the incident occurred, finding 28-year-old Toma Matisoff responsible for the incident.

While this is just one of many incidents to have occurred in this area, ODOT said this is also just the first of a number of planned safety improvements for the area. Cews are expected to put those new speed signs up something time week.

