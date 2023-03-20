Spring starts, mild cloudy weather

By Andy Carson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:17 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Happy Monday morning!  Spring officially begins at 2:24 this afternoon.  We have a pretty mild start in the metro this morning with most everyone in the 40s.  Under mostly cloudy skies today we will see passing showers and a high of 50 degrees.  We will likely pick up some mountain snow showers as well.  Tomorrow and Wednesday will be the driest and warmest days of the week with partly cloudy skies and highs close to 60 degrees.  Rainy weather returns on Thursday with a high of 50 degrees.  Friday through the weekend plan on scattered showers and sun breaks, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.  Overnight lows all week will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

No FAWDs in sight.

Andy

