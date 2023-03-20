Wheeler to host 2 online conversations on Gideon St camping site in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland mayor Ted Wheeler will hold two online conversations with the community this week about a temporary and alternative shelter site near people’s homes.

The webinars are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The conversations will be about the homeless shelter site at 1490 Southeast Gideon Street, near Southeast Powell Boulevard.

People are encouraged to join the discussion, share concerns and ask questions.

