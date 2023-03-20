Wheeler to host 2 online conversations on Gideon St camping site in SE Portland
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland mayor Ted Wheeler will hold two online conversations with the community this week about a temporary and alternative shelter site near people’s homes.
The webinars are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The conversations will be about the homeless shelter site at 1490 Southeast Gideon Street, near Southeast Powell Boulevard.
People are encouraged to join the discussion, share concerns and ask questions.
To sign up for the webinars, people can follow this link
