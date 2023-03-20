Wheeler to host 2 online conversations on Gideon St camping site in SE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland mayor Ted Wheeler will hold two online conversations with the community this week about a temporary and alternative shelter site near people’s homes.

The webinars are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Wheeler answers questions on homeless crisis, city plan at NE Portland town hall

The conversations will be about the homeless shelter site at 1490 Southeast Gideon Street, near Southeast Powell Boulevard.

People are encouraged to join the discussion, share concerns and ask questions.

To sign up for the webinars, people can follow this link

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman accused of trying to strangle hosts after dinner invite in NE Portland home
Woman accused of trying to strangle hosts after dinner invite in NE Portland home
Portland police employee arrested in connection to unsolved 2021 murder
Portland police employee arrested in connection to unsolved 2021 murder
PPB respond to two shootings within minutes in Old Town early Saturday morning.
2 shootings within minutes in Old Town; 1 critically injured
KPTV File Image
Man walking on I-84 hit by PPB vehicle
Prison bars
Man gets life in prison for deadly Salem hotel shooting

Latest News

Wheeler to host 2 online conversations on Gideon St camping site in SE Portland
Gresham birthing center closes despite staff, community fight
Gresham birthing center closes despite staff, community fight
Gresham birthing center closes despite staff, community fight
3 races on Vancouver waterfront make up 9th annual Couve Clover Run