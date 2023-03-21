Beautiful Weather Expected Today!

Similar Conditions Wednesday
3/21/2023
3/21/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:08 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning! Conditions are dry to start off our Tuesday, with areas of fog forming in our western valleys. Temperatures are in the 30s and low 40s in the lowest elevations. Once those areas of fog clear out, expect to see lots of sunshine today. A bit of an offshore wind will help boost our temperatures into the low 60s. Expect almost a repeat day Wednesday with highs near 60 degrees. The only exception will be some isolated showers that will roll in late in the day. Generally speaking though, the next 48 hours should be mainly dry.

Our next wet system pushes in Thursday morning. Expect a cool, gray and soggy day. Temperatures will struggle to hit 50 degrees, so we’ll be running about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Wet conditions will continue through Friday and at least part of Saturday. This system will also drop our snow levels quite a bit. Friday morning will feature a snow level around 2,000 feet, and the snow level could dip as low as 1,000 feet by Saturday morning. It’s in the realm of possibility that we see some chunky rain near sea level, but the best chance for a wintry mix or wet snow will be in our local hills / foothills.

Our weather should gradually dry out between Sunday and Monday, and temperatures will slowly work their way back into the 50s.

Have a great Tuesday!

