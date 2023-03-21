Deputies looking for missing and endangered Canby woman.

CANBY Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered woman.

According to deputies, 75-year-old Zoe Arrington was last seen Monday around 10 a.m. at her home on S. Bremer Road.

Officials say Arrington has been diagnosed with cognitive issues. She is believed to be wearing a hoodie and blue jeans.

Arrington drives a 2003 Mercedes CLK with Oregon plates 684BRV.

Deputies ask if you see Arrington that you call or text 911, or call the Non-Emergency Line at 503-655-8211 or send tips to https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip or 503-723-4949. Reference CCSO Case # 23-005843.

