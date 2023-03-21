Deputies looking for missing and endangered Canby woman

Deputies looking for missing and endangered Canby woman.
Deputies looking for missing and endangered Canby woman.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANBY Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered woman.

According to deputies, 75-year-old Zoe Arrington was last seen Monday around 10 a.m. at her home on S. Bremer Road.

Officials say Arrington has been diagnosed with cognitive issues. She is believed to be wearing a hoodie and blue jeans.

Arrington drives a 2003 Mercedes CLK with Oregon plates 684BRV.

Deputies ask if you see Arrington that you call or text 911, or call the Non-Emergency Line at 503-655-8211 or send tips to https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip or 503-723-4949. Reference CCSO Case # 23-005843.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman accused of trying to strangle hosts after dinner invite in NE Portland home
Woman accused of trying to strangle hosts after dinner invite in NE Portland home
FILE: In this Monday, Dec. 20, 2010 photo, patrons leave a Cracker Barrel restaurant and store...
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants
27-year-old Meshay Melendez, and her 8-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart
Police search for missing Vancouver mother and daughter
A suspect arrested for attempted murder had a shotgun with him at the time of his arrest.
Second arrest made in SE Portland bar shooting that injured 1
Portland police employee arrested in connection to unsolved 2021 murder
Portland police employee arrested in connection to unsolved 2021 murder

Latest News

2023 Rose Festival Princess from Lincoln High School crowned
PPB employee and husband appear in court for unsolved murder
PPB employee and husband appear in court for unsolved murder
Popular NW Portland deli to close after 32 years
Popular NW Portland deli to close after 32 years
Portland Police: 2 arrested for pointing realistic-looking airsoft rifles near I-5