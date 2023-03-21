Hwy 97 crash in Deschutes County leaves 1 dead

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:23 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 97, near milepost 151 in Deschutes County, left a man dead Monday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP troopers arrived at about 7:45 a.m. to find a 2005 Toyota 4Runner was traveling northbound when it lost control on the icy road, slid off the roadway and rolled several times before it stopped. The driver, 31-year-old Leland Daniel, was declared dead at the scene.

Traffic was impacted for about four hours as authorities investigated the scene.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: In this Monday, Dec. 20, 2010 photo, patrons leave a Cracker Barrel restaurant and store...
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants
27-year-old Meshay Melendez, and her 8-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart
Police search for missing Vancouver mother and daughter
Popular NW Portland deli to close after 32 years
Popular NW Portland deli to close after 32 years
Homeless person threatens to burn Portland woman’s house down.
Homeless person threatens to burn Portland woman’s house down
Airsoft riles confiscated by Portland police.
Portland Police: 2 arrested for pointing realistic-looking airsoft rifles near I-5

Latest News

OSP File Image
I-5 crash in Linn County leaves man dead
Oregon bill on abortion, gender-affirming care sparks debate
Supporters of House Bill 2002
Oregon bill on abortion, gender-affirming care sparks debate
Providence Health
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter’s hospice transition brings awareness to health service