Hwy 97 crash in Deschutes County leaves 1 dead

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 97, near milepost 151 in Deschutes County, left a man dead Monday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP troopers arrived at about 7:45 a.m. to find a 2005 Toyota 4Runner was traveling northbound when it lost control on the icy road, slid off the roadway and rolled several times before it stopped. The driver, 31-year-old Leland Daniel, was declared dead at the scene.

Traffic was impacted for about four hours as authorities investigated the scene.

