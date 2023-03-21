I-5 crash in Linn County leaves man dead

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:45 AM PDT
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on I-5 near milepost 210 in Linn County left a man dead Saturday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP troopers responded to the crash at about 3:05 p.m. to find that a 2022 Freightliner and trailer had left the road and hit the guardrail and bridge cement barrier. The driver, 50-year-old Branden Hamilton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for about six hours while authorities investigated. The cause of the crash is unknown but investigators believe Hamilton may have had a medical event before the crash.

