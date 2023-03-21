Kee’s #Loaded Kitchen is loading up Portland with full plates filled with flavor

By Ayo Elise
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – As the owner of Kee’s #Loaded Kitchen, Kiauna Nelson is loading up plates with all kinds of soul food and BBQ with all the sides you could ever need.

Between the great food and her big personality, the Portland food cart, located at 5020 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, is getting a lot of attention. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the kitchen to get a taste of what’s going on.

Follow Kee’s Loaded Kitchen on Facebook and Instagram.

