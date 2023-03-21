Oaks Amusement Park opening for 118th season

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Oaks Amusement Park will be Saturday for its 118th season.

Rides, mini-golf and midway games will be available daily during spring break starting March 25 through April 2. During this time, the park will be open from noon until 5 p.m.

The roller rink will be open daily during spring break as well with different operating hours.

After spring break week ends, the park will only be open weekends only until the start of the summer season.

For more details, visit the Oaks Amusement Park website.

