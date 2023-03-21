Oregon State’s Jade Carey named Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year

Oregon State's Jade Carey waves towards the stands after an NCAA gymnastics meet against UCLA...
Oregon State's Jade Carey waves towards the stands after an NCAA gymnastics meet against UCLA on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(Kyusung Gong | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:39 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State University gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey has earned top honors again this year.

Carey, along with fellow OSU gymnasts Madi Dagen and Sydney Gonzales, were honored by the league office Tuesday, taking home eight different honors.

Carey earned six selections, along with her second-straight Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year award. She was also named All-Pac-12 First Team in the all-around and on all four apparatus. She finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the nation in the all-around and on floor, second on beam and vault and tied for fourth on bars.

Dagen earned All-Pac-12 Floor Honorable Mention. She now has six All-Pac-12 honors in her career, while also being named the Pac-12 Women’s Gymnastics Scholar Athlete of the Year with a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout her time in undergrad and graduate school.

Gonzales earned All-Pac-12 Beam Honorable Mention with six routines of 9.900 or better. The junior averaged a 9.930 on the event over the course of the year to earn her first All-Pac-12 recognition of her career.

Season tickets for the 2024 Oregon State gymnastics season are available now.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

