SE Portland residents scared after homeowner attacked by nearby camper

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) - For neighbors living at Southeast 111th and Powell, FOX 12 is told their lives have become a living nightmare. To make matters worse, they say they feel like nothing there’s nothing they can do can change that.

A few years ago, Gwen Ingram, who lives near a homeless encampment, said she’d never feel how she does now. She says she’s afraid to go outside in broad daylight.

“When I first moved in,” she recalled, “it was like a ‘Leave it to Beaver’ neighborhood.”

“We never had any issues until the tents started moving in,” Ingrams neighbor, Deena Closson, added.

One by one, Closson remembered tents and the like began showing up. She alleges the occupants began sleeping in their backyards, stealing things and even breaking in.

“It’s terrifying,” Ingram said, “people scream at you, yell at you and threaten you.”

Ingram claims police haven’t been helpful either.

“We’d call and they’d ask, ‘do you want us to come?’ We’re like, ‘yes we want you come to come out!’ That’s a stupid question.”

Neighbors around either all say they’re understanding of people having hard lives that could lead to homelessness, and even admit to being empathetic to the trash and junk lying around their yards. However, now they say they feel threatened. They claim to have witnessed children chased on their way to school and Jovenn Pacheco, another neighbor, said he saw some overdosing a couple of days ago.

“The fire department came and literally brought this man back to life while I was holding my six-month old son in the window,” he said. “I said, ‘that’s it.’ So, I called the police. They answer and say drugs are decriminalized and can’t do anything. Call PBOT.”

Meanwhile, Pacheco said he’d already done that in December where he’d hoped to remove the individuals. He calls PBOT putting tow away notices on cars, but nothing came of it.

“Date came, date went,” he said. “We’re looking at three months later with no movement at all.”

Ingram said that makes her feel “absolutely helpless. It’s a dark tunnel. No light. Absolutely helpless.”

Closson added that because of the continued issues, she doesn’t feel comfortable even going out and getting her mail.

“It just affects everything,” she said. Closson reflected on a time she claimed to have woken up to someone standing over her in her home. Afraid for her life, she said she grabbed nearby bug spray and sprayed him. Then, chucked a hammer at him and he went back out the front door.

She has since gotten a lock on her gate and added a can to it that she hopes will rattle if someone is to try and jump over the fence. “Now, I hear anything, and i can’t sleep at night. I’m scared.”

Ingram feels like they have no choice but to fend for themselves, “because there’s no one coming to help us. So, I see it just getting worse and worse and worse and there’s not solution being offered.”

“I’m not saying it’s the people,” Pacheco emphasized. He just hopes for a better life for his six-month-old growing up in the area. “It’s the safety. Make me feel safe. I don’t feel safe in the city I live in.”

“When is help coming,” Ingram asked defeatedly.

Like her other neighbors, she hopes help from the city comes soon.

