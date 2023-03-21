Self-serve gas gets closer to reality in Oregon

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Self-serve could soon be an option at the gas pump in Oregon.

House Bill 2426 passed the state house chamber with an overwhelming majority voting in favor. It would allow gas stations in Oregon to set up self-service pumps for drivers, but also requires at least half the pumps at a gas station still be operated by an attendant.

Triple 7 Auto Care is a family-owned gas station in Beaverton. Arian Tajgerdu helps operate the business with his parents and siblings. He says being able to cut back on the number of attendant shifts would have a big impact.

“We can lower the price of the gas,” said Tajgerdu. “Let’s say a lot of people in Oregon don’t know how to pump their own gas, we can still have workers here to help them.”

Tajgerdu says he and his family support the bill and feel it would be more efficient for them and their customers to have a self-serve option because of allowing drivers to not have to wait on an attendant. Tajgerdu also says having a self-serve option means being open around the clock.

“We just leave the gas station open, like outside, for anyone that needs gas at like 1 a.m., 2 a.m., because we close at 12,” he said. “There’s no gas stations around here that are open 24 hours. If people know a spot that’s 24 hours, they’ll go there.”

The next step for the bill is to head to the state senate chamber Tuesday.

